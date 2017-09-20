Before Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie reached peak fame as reality TV personalities-turned-fashion and beauty entrepreneurs, they were just two (very privileged) girls growing up in sunny Malibu, CA. They were also, as Kardashian divulged in a recent confessional on her personal website, one-time would-be petty criminals who tried — and ultimately failed — to steal tubes of '90s-appropriate brown Revlon lipstick from a local pharmacy. (If you're going to shoplift, you might as well be trend-savvy, right?)
The wannabe Bonnie and Clyde of Los Angeles County, who were both around 11 years old at the time, didn’t get very far. According to Kardashian’s account of the event, the pair was caught and ordered to return the goods before they could even leave the store — but the harmless incident clearly made an impact on at least one of them. “I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got,” Kardashian said of the memory.
For Richie, however, that fateful day doesn’t stand out quite so clearly. At an event last night celebrating the star’s partnership with Urban Decay as the face of the brand’s (aptly named) new mascara, Troublemaker, Richie told PeopleStyle that, while she doesn’t recall the specific shoplifting occasion Kardashian wrote about on her blog, “I wouldn’t put it past myself.”
Perhaps Richie truly doesn’t remember the criminal attempt, or maybe she’s just trying to cover up what would certainly have been a misdemeanour. That said, while we don’t know exactly what California’s statutes of limitations are when it comes to shoplifting, we’re willing to bet that 25 years later, the mischievous duo are probably in the clear.
