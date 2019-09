That makes Serena's hair "The Rachel" of our generation ; the " Farrah Fawcett perm" that ruled the '70s. Only this time, the early 2000s-edition is called "The Serena," and it swept salons and Pinterest boards even after the show first premiered. She was our sunshine princess of New York City, making the effortless, "bedhead" beach waves chic again — and, unlike "The Rachel" and "The Farrah" — the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.