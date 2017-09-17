Claire Foy Is Ditching The Crown To Play A Tattooed Hacker

Claire Foy is leaving Buckingham Palace and headed to the big screen, and this time she's playing a very different character. As Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, she plays the beloved monarch with a sense of primness, poise, and determination. And not to mention some very fabulous crown jewels.
According to Buzzfeed, Foy will be playing Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web. The film is a continuation in the series of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, which starred Rooney Mara as the iconic hacker opposite Daniel Craig in 2011. Both films are part of the Millennium series, a series of novels written by Stieg Larsson and David Lagercrantz, following Larsson's death.
"I couldn't be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander. Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can't wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its centre," said director Fede Alvarez in a statement.
Lisbeth Salander is an incredibly fascinating character. She was raised as a ward of the state, and was viciously raped by her caretaker. Lisbeth is also thought to be on the autism spectrum, and is a savant with computer programming. She is a highly skilled hacker that is enlisted to assist journalists and private investigators. As for romance, Lisbeth is also bisexual and has numerous dalliances with several other characters through out the series.
In addition to her hacking abilities, she's also somewhat of a punk. She's described as having facial piercings, red hair that she dyes black, and a few tattoos. Including, yes, her titular tattoo of a giant dragon on her back.
We thought that the series would only get one film treatment, but are excited to learn that Lisbeth is coming back to big screen. Claire Foy is sure to do justice to the incredible character. The movie is expected to released on October 5, 2018.
