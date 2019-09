Can The Latest Gentrification Plan For South London Succeed Where Others Have Failed?

Bullock’s willingness to respond to my questions was refreshing – almost as refreshing as the 2016 launch of the Commonplace website , which has allowed "thousands of local people” to have their say in shaping the vision for Catford’s future. Commonplace is an online interactive map where you can drop a pin and leave comments for the improvement of a specific area. However, I only found this website because I was searching for it. So I asked the council how this is being made known and accessible to the community, especially to those who perhaps don’t have access to the internet or aren’t “tech savvy”. Bullock replied: “We are working to make Lewisham the best place in London to live, work and learn and we know that won’t happen without local people playing a leading role in changing their communities for the better, online and offline. We’ve promoted Commonplace through Twitter, Facebook and a weekly email we send to 40,000 residents.”