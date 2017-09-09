All The New Gadgets Apple Is Expected To Announce Next Week

Apple's September event, taking placing this coming Tuesday, occurs every year. But 2017 is extra special for a couple reasons.
First, this year marks the iPhone's tenth (!) birthday. A decade ago, Steve Jobs announced the revolutionary device that paved the way for touchscreen smartphones. While Apple is unlikely to break out the bubbly or throw confetti over Tuesday's event attendees — they probably don't want to make a mess in the brand new Steve Jobs Theater — any iPhone lover can consider this an excuse to have an early afternoon celebration.
Which brings us to the second exciting point: Apple is giving the press — and anyone streaming the event — a first official look inside the Theater, located in Apple Park, the company's new Cupertino headquarters. The circular, glass-enclosed event space has its fair share of stylistic Apple designs elements: A flat silver roof covers the main lobby, with the main auditorium (supposedly) lying underground. According to Bloomberg, there may even be a hidden room where Apple will keep samples of all its new gadgets concealed until after CEO Tim Cook has delivered the keynote. A secret Apple product lair? This is Christmas come early.
Let's not forget the gadgets themselves. While Apple unveiled its HomePod smart speaker and MacBook upgrades back in June, Tuesday's event and keynote speech is rumoured to introduce new models of three existing devices: The iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
Here's what to expect:
iPhone(s)
If the rumours are correct, the iPhone 8, or whatever Apple chooses to call this year's model, could be the most expensive iPhone yet ringing in at close to $1000 (£750). It may come in a brand new gold colour that will have you blushing, and is unlikely to have a home button. In place of the home button may be a feature with facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone. You can also expect an upgraded camera, wireless charging (finally), and an OLED screen with a bezel-less display (similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8 infinity screen).
According to Wired, we may also get 7s and 7s Plus versions of the already existing iPhone 7, with improved cameras and wireless charging. If these options are significantly cheaper than the iPhone 8, it could be a far more appealing option for many people.
Apple is also likely to reveal an official release date for iOS 11, the iPhone's operating system, which is packed with new photo and messaging effects.
Apple Watch
The Verge reports the latest version of the two-year-old Apple Watch may come with an LTE modem. This would make it possible for your Watch to operate far more independently from your iPhone than the current version.
Apple TV
Of course, all of this is just speculation until Apple does its grand on-stage reveal. One thing that is for sure: As soon as Tuesday is over, everyone will start speculating about the iPhone 9.
Can't wait for the tweets and event recaps to start rolling in on Tuesday? You can watch the full keynote live here, beginning at 1 p.m UK time.
