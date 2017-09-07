Prince George On His First Day Of School Might Be The Cutest Thing Of 2017

The world's most famous four-year-old started primary school today and the photos of Prince George at Thomas's Battersea will make your heart melt.
Prince William accompanied his son, who looked a little nervous on his big day. (We've all been there: Royals, they're just like us.) The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was absent because she's suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a serious medical condition that has previously left her hospitalized.
"Unfortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," a spokesperson from Kensington Palace said.
The prince looked dapper in his school uniform of a navy v-neck pullover, matching Bermuda-style school shorts, and black shoes.
Prince William and George were greeted by Helen Haslem, the head of Thomas's Battersea's lower school. He gave her a pro handshake before being escorted into the reception classroom.
Thomas's Battersea, which has a hefty price tag starting at £17,604 per year, was recently described by The Good School's Guide as "a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy. That is what they want and, to a large degree, that is what they get."
Prince George's first day of school comes a time of transition for the Cambridge family. William, Kate, and their children have relocated to Kensington Palace as William moves into the role of "full-time royal." Going forward, he'll support the Queen by carrying out a full program of royal engagements. And of course, the family is preparing to welcome their newest addition.
