Food Scientists Created The First New Type Of Chocolate In 80 Years & It's Millennial Pink

As die-hard chocolate lovers, we have always thought we had plenty of options when it came to the treat. Pretty much ever since we could eat solid foods, we've been able to choose from dark, milk, or white chocolate and enjoy it in so many different forms. Today, however, thanks to Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s largest cocoa producers and grinders, we found out there’s a new kind of chocolate we never knew we desperately needed. It's called — drumroll, please — ruby chocolate.
Ruby chocolate was launched today at an exclusive event in Shanghai, China, according to Food & Wine. It’s the first new variety of chocolate that food scientists have released in 80 years, when white chocolate was launched. Though there seems to be a lot of things to love about this brand new variety of our favorite treat, perhaps its most appealing feature is it’s lovely pink colour, which of course, is what it’s named for. Unlike other pink chocolate you may have seen floating around out there, this color occurs naturally and isn't just white chocolate dyed pink. It also doesn't seem like this pink chocolate is going to be restricted to Valentine's Day, like some pink chocolate.
According to the press release on Barry Callebaut's website, ruby chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean, which produces red cacao powder. So we know this new kind of chocolate looks good and will surely pop on our Instagram feed, but what does it taste like? That is what's most important when it comes to chocolate, right? Barry Calledbaut explains, the treat offers "an intense sensorial delight," and it's "not bitter, milky, or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness." Since we've never met a chocolate we didn't like, we have high hopes for this one, especially with it's added appeal of being absolutely beautiful.
