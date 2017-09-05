Reese Witherspoon Is A Fearless Hollywood Leader, So Listen Up

"I remember, 15 years ago, being a young actress and starting to audition for movies in L.A. There were always a lot of young women waiting in the green room for their shot at the one part there was for a girl in any given movie. Because that's all there was — one part," Witherspoon wrote in her Glamour essay. "As I got some of those parts, I would arrive on set to realise I was the only girl with a speaking part. There were also no women in the crew: Maybe a girl or two in the wardrobe department, but no one in any other department. I was literally surrounded by 150 men. I remember thinking it was odd that women made up half the population but such small percentages of roles in Hollywood, on and off the screen."