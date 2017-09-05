John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen & She Totally Shut Him Down

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen epitomise #RelationshipGoals, and the couple's honesty about their marriage makes us love them even more. For example, Legend recently said that he objects to being called the "perfect spouse" because no such thing exists.
And apparently the couple once went through a rough patch that lasted approximately 30 minutes. Legend told The Guardian that years ago he tried to break up with Teigen, who was his girlfriend at the time. In true form, Teigen immediately made clear to him that she was not here for the breakup.
"I was really stressed and busy," Legend recalled. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"
These days, both Legend and Teigen look back on that dark half hour and laugh.
Several hours after Legend's interview was published, Teigen shared the article on Twitter. "? 11 years later, baby," she wrote.
Teigen also elaborated on the short-lived breakup. "It wasn't a a typical breakup," she tweeted. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"
The couple, who has a seriously adorable daughter named Luna, tied the knot in 2013 at a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.
In addition to the funny anecdote about the shortest breakup ever, Legend gushed about his wife and how she inspires him everyday. "She pushes me to be funnier," he told The Guardian. "Not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder."
Thirty minute break-up or not, Legend and Teigen will always make us swoon.
