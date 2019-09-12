When Being Flatmates Ruins A Friendship

"Living together didn't pan out the way I expected," she says. "I found the flat and mostly owned the communication with the landlord on behalf of us both. She often paid her rent late and I would get heat from the landlord for it. In retrospect, I didn't know what she was like with money before we moved in together and her attitude towards money was a huge issue. It was one thing for her to pay her rent late; it was another thing for me to feel the backlash from the landlord. Luckily, our rent included bills. I imagine that if we were responsible for our own bills she would have ended up owing me money and it would have exacerbated the problem."