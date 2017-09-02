This is the description of Yin that rings the most true for me, and the one I hear echoed most often by my students. In Yin you begin to learn you can relax your resistance and turn towards, rather than away from, what’s arising within, and in doing so, you begin to fully inhabit yourself and get to know yourself a little better. “The first time I did Yin I got a sensation I have never had before – a genuine physical and mental longing to go back to the class basically from the moment it was over,” says student Michelle. “And I’ve had the same sensation after every class since. Staying still for longer meant my mind could go further faster than it ever had in a yoga class before.” Stillness in the body encourages stillness in the mind, and the deep relaxation Michelle experiences is the body’s nervous system returning to its natural, calm, resting state.