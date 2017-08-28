What Is The Power Of Onlyness?

Although Kim’s introduction at DuPont underscored her separateness, she was still proud to have been hired there. Her employer provided good benefits, including mentoring. Kim’s mentor was another female engineer ten years her senior. Eventually Kim identified a role she wanted to move into: “It was only a rung or two above my relatively entry-level one, but I could see myself growing in that direction.” At her next mentor meeting, she brought it up. “I want to be an area manager in a few years. What do you think I should be doing now to prepare?” It was a standard, well-reasoned question to ask of a mentor. She hoped to get advice on what to study, soft skills to develop, or how she might volunteer.