Game of Thrones has enough fan theories to fill volumes and volumes of books beyond what George R. R. Martin has already written (or plans to write). But during the show's season 7 finale, Bran Stark did his three-eyed-raven thing and confirmed what fans had been thinking all along: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are in fact related. And not only that, he tossed in a fun fact along with it: Jon's real name.
During one of his flashbacks, Bran got a peek at Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen's Westerosi commitment ceremony. After the fairly serene scene, Bran fast-forwarded away from the lord of light to Jon's birth, which was decidedly less serene and a whole lot bloodier. During the sequence, Lyanna whispered the name "Aegon," which happens to be the name of one of Dany's ancestors. Another fun fact? Aegon actually built the Iron Throne that everyone's been fighting over. And an explanation of Westerosi annulments means that Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen. If that seems tailor-made for the Iron Throne, well, it was.
Fan theories — which stemmed from the original books — saw this one coming, but there was never a guarantee that it would appear on the HBO show, especially after it started to veer away from Martin's written materials.
Vanity Fair adds that there are a few important Aegons in the show and books, because Rhaegar Targaryen was somewhat paranoid when it came to prophecies and destiny. But this does put everything in place to make Jon/Aegon the Prince That Was Promised. But again, there's no guarantee that the show's producers are going to follow through with Martin's complicated web.
