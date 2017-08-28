Gone were the robotic highlights, the glittery lips, the electric nail art. And in their place, we saw a major case for makeunder beauty. Nails were painted in various shades of beige. Dark roots were grown out to DGAF lengths. And forget about purple or green lip shades — red lipstick barely made an appearance, thanks to music’s penchant for barely-there nudes. Hardcore contour was also amiss, with demi-matte complexions and a hint of blush at most.