Throwback Thursday || Sometimes you plan a day around a shot. When I was in L.A. in April my bestie and I drove nearly an hour out of the way to get a shot at the #antelopevalleypoppyreserve. Well, it was a cold and windy day. So much so that the #poppies closed up. But we got what we came for! ?? #gonewiththewindfabulous #windinmyhair #melanin #throwbackthursday #femaletravelbloggers #travelblogger #fashionblogger #fashionstylist
This #WanderlustWednesday I found myself at the perfect place, @eatwanderlust aka Wanderlust Creamery! Have you heard of it? It's a new LA Based Creamery with flavors inspired by #travel. I literally tried every flavor and fell in love with the staff! ? Of course I had to sport my new tee from @shapelyevents #RockYourRolls ?