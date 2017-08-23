There's an expectation that our most beloved teen couples will stay together long after graduation. (Grease's Danny and Sandy obviously got hitched shortly after flying away in that convertible, right?) Well, hate to burst your bubble, kids, but Troy and Gabriella of High School Musical probably aren't together in 2017 — and this fanmade High School Musical 4 trailer is here to show you what their bleak, bleak future might look like apart.
Fans know that High School Musical 4 is in the works for real, but that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens won't return. The new movie will, instead, focus on the cousin of twins Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), an accomplished athlete who is also a talented musical theater star. Considering that the original cast is now in their 20s and 30s, that makes perfect sense — but it doesn't stop us from wondering what would happen if the original crew did get back together.
Except, err, this fan trailer doesn't make that reunion seem at all happy. In this fake trailer for HSM 4 — or, rather, Once A Wildcat — it's clear that Troy and Gabriella haven't seen much of one another since graduation, and Troy has many feelings about that. Meanwhile, Ryan's not too happy about the whole settling into marriage thing. Sharpay seems to be doing okay (she's having a drink with Troy!) and Chad (Corbin Bleu) is still as adorable as ever.
Overall, though, it's Troy's obvious ennui that's bringing down the whole party.
"We're living in a time of reboots and remakes and so I thought it would be fun to see what Troy and Gabriella have been doing these past 10 years," wrote YouTuber hsmutube, who cleverly spliced the clips together into something that seems almost real. "Still wishing that one day they all come back to do a reunion movie."
Same. But hopefully, it won't begin with such a relationship bummer.
