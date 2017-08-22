Janicza Bravo Invented An Entirely New Genre Of Comedy, & It’s Going To Stress You Out

"We’ve been working together now for a little over six years, and been together for nine years. We just fell into it. I had tried to work with other partners that I had been with, and that had gone very poorly. I think for us, our sense of humour or our darkness or the things that we feel plagued by are pretty similar, and how we laugh and when we want to laugh is also very similar. We first had that connection. Our humour is so alike even though how we make out work is a little bit different. The things we’re laughing about are the same.