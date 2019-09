Amy Schumer To Netflix: I Am Worth Just As Much As Male Comedians

Drake once said, "Know yourself. Know your worth," and Amy Schumer certainly knows her worth. Along with the comedienne in the fight for equal pay are some of your favorite actresses. Emmy Rossum from Shameless stepped up, pointing out that her job was just as demanding as her male co-star's, William H. Macy. House of Cards' Robin Wright spoke up and although she still never made the same amount as Kevin Spacey, she was promised other incentives. Even Jennifer Lawrence , who was once considered the highest paid actress in the world (that role is now being played by Emma Stone ), wrote a personal essay about finding out she was paid less than male co-stars. Unequal pay is all around us and it's up to women across the country to set things right.