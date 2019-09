J.K. Rowling Shuts Down Mansplainer Who Told An Author That She Didn't Actually Write A Book

"If I saw a similar tweet from a man to another woman, I would probably call it mansplaining," she told the outlet . "As others have pointed out, he hasn’t tweeted the same thing to a man who has written a book. I don’t believe Erik chose to nitpick my language consciously because I am a woman, but sometimes our biases can reveal themselves in this way. I’m also aware that English is not his first language, so the tweet may not have come out exactly as he intended. All that said, what he called me out on wasn’t factually correct. In English, we do say 'write a book.' But it still made me question myself. Especially given his standing in the design industry. I felt really embarrassed."