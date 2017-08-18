Miley Cyrus has come full circle. Her latest song, "Younger Now," reminds us of the silly antics she got up to during her Hannah Montana days, but it goes so much deeper than that. The pop/country crossover song is all about accepting who you once were and loving who you are now.
Cyrus' music videos are always incredible. There's no way anyone is forgetting her swinging on a giant wrecking ball and "Younger Now" has a few iconic moments, too.
In the video, Cyrus has her blonde hair twisted into Elvis Presley's legendary style and she's wearing country jumpsuits and '50s skirts. She's thrown it all the way back to pay tribute to the King of Rock himself. Little kids in mime costumes dance around her. While she lays around singing, shots of senior citizens dancing and doing acrobatics are interwoven. These guys are total stars. In one scene, they huddle around Cyrus, everyone in their best greaser gang outfits, looking like they'd smoke you in a drag race.
The video ends at a sock hop where Cyrus and her cool new older friends dance before collapsing onto the ground in happiness. By the end of the video, you're simultaneously confused and excited. So much just happened! But it all feels authentically Miley.
Lyrics like "Even though it's not who I am / I'm not afraid of who I used to be" and "Change is a thing you can count on / I feel so much younger now" expand on Cyrus's growth. She may not be that girl now, but Bangerz Miley will always be part of her.
Fans of the singer have been blowing Twitter up with #BuyYoungerNowOnITunes and sharing their love for the song.
I'm not saying Younger Now is the best music video of 2017 but, in fact, Younger Now IS the best music video of 2017.— . (@malibusbluesky) August 18, 2017
IM OBSESSED WITH @MILEYCYRUS'S NEW SONG!! I FEEL! SO MUCH YOUNGER NOW!!!!!!!— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) August 18, 2017
I love @MileyCyrus her new video for #youngernow is AMAZING and love the references to some killer classic artists— Devin Jones (@Devin_Jones) August 18, 2017
Cyrus also released the track list for her upcoming album of the same name. Younger Now will feature 11 songs. One of those, "Rainbowland," is a collaboration with her godmother, country singer Dolly Parton.
Cyrus' new video shows the singer looking happier than ever. We can't wait to see how much more joy her album will bring.
