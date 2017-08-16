Ironically, Hilton’s Marie Claire interview — which still manages to laud her as a businesswoman for her fragrance empire, DJ status, and willingness to stay “in character” for fans — dropped just two days before awith the entire Kardashian family that takes a look at the expansive legacy of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kardashian and Hilton’s journey’s through fame and fortune have diverged from their shared starting point — let us never forget that Kardashian was Hilton’s assistant, and both of them have sex tapes that helped elevate them from daughters of the wealthy to household names. While Kardashian has remained anchored to her television show as the launching platform for the rest of her business ventures and carved out space for herself in both urban and mainstream pop culture, Hilton left the TV world behind to literally keep the dance party going. As shadily referenced in the THR story, Hilton has paid for it in terms of visibility. Many people already consider her an archival figure in American pop culture. Meanwhile Kardashian sits atop Forbes’ list of the wealthiest reality television stars and still makes headlines when she sweats too much.