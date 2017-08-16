With only two episodes left this season, Game of Thrones has no time to waste in telling the story of who will inherit the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms. Perhaps because of that limited time, the series has seemingly also forced fans to suspend their disbelief and accept that characters like Euron Greyjoy and Ser Davos Seaworth could set sail and reach their destinations around the globe before a new dawn breaks.
If you think about it, many of the characters have made incredible voyages in what appears to be the same amount of time for an Amazon Prime delivery to show up at your doorstep. Even the messenger birds seem to be out there breaking the sound barrier in order to deliver scrolls within a matter of minutes.
The most believable journey is Gendry's, and that's only because it took us four years to finally see him again after he set sail from King's Landing. Remember, these boats don't have motors.
From what I understand, it takes less time to travel from Winterfell to Dragonstone than it takes for the #GameOfThrones credits to finish.— Freyoncé (@Freyan) August 15, 2017
But a new article from PopSugar posits that perhaps the series isn't asking fans to believe its characters can travel at super-sonic speeds. Instead, author Brinton Parker suggests that the reason we're able to see Jon Snow in Winterfell in one scene and then in Dragonstone in the next could actually be because we're witnessing the unfolding of events through Bran Stark, who can witness both memories and current events around the world through his visions. .
Parker argues that the entire series could potentially be "an extended sequence of Bran's flashbacks, with him simply reflecting back on the events of his life and house many years later." Whoa.
To further back her point, Parker writes that before Bran realised his powers as the Three-Eyed Raven, the timeline of events moved at a much more realistic pace, with the young Stark boy focusing his attention on his personal experiences and his family. However, as soon as he starts harnessing his visionary skills, Parker notes that "minor details and major spans of time begin disappearing from the show's narrative" because he now "has thousands of years of events to see, and he becomes numb to the details of even his closest loved ones' lives."
What if Parker's theory is right, and the series really does end in a manor à la Edward Scissorhands with Bran reflecting on his youth? In a universe filled with wights, dragons, and giants, it wouldn't be the most outrageous thing to happen.
