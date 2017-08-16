Check out model Ksenia Tsaritsina's engagement ring. Not quite big enough for you? Yeah, we can hardly see it either. We're going to need a magnifying glass.
When the multibillionaire Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov proposed to Tsaritsina with the 70-carat ring, valued at £6.5 million, it was pretty obvious that they were going to plan one of those weddings. We've reported on them before: £8-million budgets (meaning: no budget), Lady Gaga and J.Lo performances, 10-tier cakes, flowers as far as the eye can see. They, understandably, tend to elicit anger in the comment section.
The Dubai-based model and the oligarch, who've been together five years and have two kids, wed in a multimillion-dollar event at Barvikha Luxury Village in Moscow, according to Bravo. There were two Barbie dresses, a floating cake (which doesn't really look edible, but details), all the chandeliers, and, of course, thousands and thousands of flowers. Oh, also: Leningrad, one of Russia's most popular rock bands since the '90s, performed. That's like having Journey perform at your wedding (not quite, but you get the idea).
"It was unbelievable! Thank you to all our friends for sharing this magnificent day with us. Thanks to our big and loving family. And, of course, thanks to my beloved planners of this masterpiece wedding. It was unforgettable," Tsaritsina captioned a post on Instagram.
It better be unforgettable for that price! See some of the photos, below.
