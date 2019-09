During Sunday night’s Teen Choice Awards Zendaya won a surfboard — a very weird choice of trophies — for being the show’s 2017 Choice Summer Movie Actress. She took home the award for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and she gave a moving acceptance speech. Speaking specifically to young people, Zendaya said that with “all of the injustice and the hatred that is happening not only in the world, but our country" she wants them to be “educated” and “pay attention” to what’s happening around them. The 20-year-old insisted that it’s okay for young people to use their voice when, they “see something bad happen." And she ended with "You are the future leaders of the world. You are the future presidents, the future senators. You guys are the ones that are going to make this world better. You are the future. So take that very, very seriously all right?" In light of the events that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a day earlier, her request was right on time.