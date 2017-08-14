Cruise, who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt for the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, famously does many of his own stunts, which, obviously, comes with its own unique challenges. For Cruise, one of those challenges involves accidentally slamming yourself into a building as you fly through the air via harness.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Cruise can be shown looking ultra-cool as he soars from one building to the next. Unfortunately, he seems to have missed his mark just a tad, and ends up with a stomach-full of brick. Ouch. You can watch the video over at TMZ, but be prepared to cringe.
Advertisement
Smartly, Cruise looks like he took a bit of a break following the accident. We don't know the extent of his injury. (Refinery29 reached out to Cruise's team for comment.)
The Mummy actor reportedly took the tumble on Sunday, when he was shooting scenes for the upcoming film in London. However, it wasn't the only place where Cruise was spotted filming: the star recently shared a pic of him with his castmates while on location in New Zealand.
"Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here," Cruise tweeted back in July.
Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here. pic.twitter.com/GqSmAJpQ7q— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 9, 2017
Cruise himself shared a stunt video from another movie — this summer's The Mummy — which showed some behind-the-scenes footage of the actor with his co-star Russell Crowe.
"It was great working with @RussellCrowe on #TheMummy(even though we were kicking each other's ass)," joked the Jerry Maguire star.
It was great working with @RussellCrowe on #TheMummy (even though we were kicking each other's ass). pic.twitter.com/ZfPOWb7pVL— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 7, 2017
If there's one thing that's true about Cruise, it's that when he gets knocked down, he gets up again — whether his opponent is an in-character Crowe, or a literal building.
Advertisement