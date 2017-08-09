Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Welcomed A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom! The happy couple recently welcomed their first child, People has confirmed. So far, we don't know much about Samberg and Newsom's baby, other than the fact that it's a girl.
Newsom's rep confirmed the happy news to Refinery29. But the couple's teams haven't revealed the date Newsom gave birth, or the name of the couple's new daughter.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and the musician were married at a ceremony in Big Sur in 2013. The celebrity couple dated for five years before getting engaged.
Samberg and Newsom took a "paparazzi-free" honeymoon in the Maldives, People reported at the time. "It was incredible. It was amazing," Samberg told People of the vacation.
As People pointed out, Samberg told reporters last year that he loved children and wanted to have a child with Newsom.
"I love babies," Samberg told journalists in January 2016. "I would love a baby someday." At that time, he said he didn't feel pressured to have kids because his friends were, saying, "I don't think a baby is something that you should do because other people are doing it."
It sounds like it was the perfect time for the couple to start a family. And knowing Samberg, their daughter is in for a lifetime supply of dad jokes.
Naturally, fans of Samberg and Newsom outpoured support for the couple on Twitter.
A rep for Samberg didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this post if more information becomes available.
