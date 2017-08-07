Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Got Pretty Cute Congratulating Each Other

In an example of something that could only happen to a celebrity couple, Selena Gomez and her beau, the Weeknd, offered up major kudos to one another on Instagram. Only it wasn't for a job well done or a birthday like normal folk. Instead, according to Teen Vogue, the stars celebrated each others' respective magazine appearances.
In her Instagram story, Gomez shared a snapshot of the Weeknd's Harper's Bazaar cover. The crooner is featured on the fashion tome's illustrious September issue flanked by models Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk. She tagged him in the photo and added a few DIY flourishes, namely a pastel-pink heart floating near his face.
The virtual PDA is a big change for the couple, who kept things on the down-low before debuting at the 2017 Met Gala. Since the big reveal, the two have been loving it up in their interviews. Gomez even wore official Weeknd merch while chilling out with her squad.
For his part, the Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) posted an image of Gomez on his Instagram story, too. She's currently in the latest issue of InStyle. He snagged a shot from the spread and posted it, adding "XO" to the image.
As for their actual feeds, the more permanent format allowed the stars to share three images each from their S.O.'s respective magazine spread. On top of all that, Elle reports that they liked each others' photos, too. So the stars have gone from low-key lovers to that Instagram couple.
What's next? Will Gomez be leading Tesfaye to exotic locales like that other Insta-famous couple? Perhaps they'll start sharing sultry snapshots from their bed like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid? Whatever they do, fans can be sure that it'll be a shining (and very sweet) example of how to support your significant other's professional milestones.
