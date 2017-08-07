So, the real action of this episode is that Kylie is going to prom. She never got to go because she was homeschooled (and because she was really famous from being on KUWTK since the age of 9). Kylie admits that she unfollowed a bunch of her old friends from school on social media around the time of prom last year because it hurt too bad to see all her former classmates going to prom together without her. (She has been to the Met Gala twice, but it's like... prom, you know?) Enter: the bestie Jordyn. She has a plan for Kylie to escort a fan who is bullied at school to prom as a surprise. Kylie FaceTimes his mom, who freaks out, and they start planning for her appearance. "I have a soft spot for the outcast," Kylie says in a confessional. "I was kind of an outcast. I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people." The whole experience of hearing about Albert (the high schooler) being bullied is really making her think about things. "Kids are mean these days," she says. This is true.