Millennial Pink Gin Is Here. Because 2017

Earlier this week, our American pals wrote about the drink that's got everyone buzzing stateside; Wölffer Estate pink gin. It's made of rosé wine. But it's gin. And it's pink.
It's sold in a lovely bottle which, as we well know, is one of the main deciders when it comes to wrestling with the question: "Should I be sensible and buy the cheap stuff or should I get the stuff in the nice packaging?"
This gin is also, as has been mentioned, pink. Millennial pink, to be correct. We're going through a kind of millennial pink "phase" at the moment (in case you hadn't noticed). In the past two months alone we've been subject to millennial pink trainers, makeup, millennial pink home decor, millennial pink-themed movies... Even millennial pink pasta has made an appearance.
Here in the UK, though, pink gin is and has been a thing for quite a while. Just a few weeks back, infamous British gin distillers Gordon's leapt into the pink gin pool and announced their version.
Here are the best of the pink gins, to make your G&T suitably on-trend.