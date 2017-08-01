This Husband Has The Most Adorable Reason For Using Pinterest

Jordan told BuzzFeed News that he started his Pinterest account after TyAnna agreed to go out a date with him. Valentine’s Day was coming up, and he had no idea what to get her. "She’s picky and she likes things that tend to be small [items] or handmade...so I like to get things right the first time," Jordan told BuzzFeed. One of Jordan's friends suggested Pinterest, and though he had never heard of it, he signed up.