Isaac Hempstead Wright Explains Why Bran Was So Awkward With Sansa

Spoilers ahead for the episode three, "The Queen's Justice," on Game of Thrones.
Last night, while Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was tasked with proving that the Army of the Dead actually exists to a skeptical Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was busy facing his own unique challenge: explaining what the hell the Three-Eyed Raven is to his older sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner) who could not be more confused.
While the Internet had it's fun in mocking how Bran had to explain what one of the most confusing characters on the series does (still a bit confused myself, TBH), most of the viewers were struck by just how awkward Bran acted when reuniting with Sansa. Many pointed out that he showed essentially zero emotion when seeing her, with Mashable even labeling the reunion scene as "creepy."
But Wright is here to explain what Bran's lack of emotion, comparing the character's mind to a "computer" full of (too much) information. (Also add in the fact that Bran may have always been the Three-Eyed Raven...)
"It's like imagining you have all of space and time in your head," he said to Entertainment Weekly. "Bran is existing in thousands of planes of existence at any one time. So it's quite difficult for Bran to have any kind of semblance of personality anymore because he's really like a giant computer."
And he still does not understand how to compute all this new information that now resides in his brain (which could be why he made that terribly uncomfortable comment about his sister's wedding night rape). "Bran really at this stage is not the Three-Eyed Raven," Wright said. "He’s got the title but hasn’t had thousands of years of sitting in a cave looking through time. Somebody put in front of him a massive encyclopedia of all of time and he’s only opened page one. He can look stuff up but doesn’t have this all-knowing all-seeing capability just yet.”
