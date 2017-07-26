Demi Lovato Writes A Heartbreaking Message On The Anniversary Of Her Dog's Death

Kaitlin Reilly
Demi Lovato, whose dog Buddy died in a tragic accident two years ago, has taken to Twitter to remember her pup with a sweet message.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to the social media platform to share a photo collage of Buddy, the dog she shared with now-ex Wilmer Valderrama. If you're a dog lover, it might just break your heart.
"2 years today," Lovato wrote on Twitter. "I miss my baby so much.. see you in heaven little angel. I love you forever Buddy."
Buddy came into Lovato's life in December of 2015. Immediately, she began sharing cute pics and videos of her furry friend. Buddy even had his own Twitter account, where "he" (okay, really Demi) posted photos of his celebrity pet adventures.
Advertisement
Sadly, in July 2015, Lovato told Twitter that Buddy had died in a tragic accident. (TMZ reported the culprit was a coyote that had wandered into the singer's yard. However, Lovato did not confirm that was indeed the cause of Buddy's death.)
The "Cool For The Summer" artist penned an emotional message to fans on her official Facebook page:
"We are absolutely heartbroken to be writing this but Wilmer and I are devastated to inform you that we lost our little angel Buddy last Sunday. He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident and though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle so with that, together we our staying strong. We have incredible people around us and so much love and support which is holding us up in this time of need."
She added:
"Buddy was loved by so many people and as small as he was, he made a huge impact in our lives. He truly was human in a way and we were so blessed to have him in our lives. We ask you that you please respect our privacy while we take this time to grieve and remember the magical moments we spent with our little angel. We will never forget our baby boy Buddy and his gentle loving spirit will live on in our hearts forever. RIP my tiniest little nightingale, Buddy..."
Two years after Buddy's death, fans have rallied around Lovato, writing sweet messages in response to her photos of Buddy. Some even shared their own pics of the singer with her furry friend.
Advertisement
It's wonderful that Lovato has plenty of support on what is a particularly painful anniversary. I'll be hugging my pup a little tighter tonight in honour of Buddy.
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favourite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series