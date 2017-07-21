Kate Middleton Really Wanted To Beat Her Husband In This Boat Race

As the Royal Tour concludes, it's tradition for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge to compete against each other in an athletic competition. This year, the Royal Couple went head-to-head in a boat race in Heidelberg, Germany and my money was definitely on Middleton.
Not only is she a natural athlete who grew up playing sports, but the Duchess made it very clear that she really wanted to best her husband in this race. "No pressure, but I really do want to beat my husband," Middleton told her crew before the competition.
In preparation for the race, Middleton changed out of her sunny yellow dress and donned jeans and striped shirt. (In what surely comes as a surprise to no one, she totally slayed the casual athletic look.)
Prince William had a considerably more relaxed attitude. He said he was "fine" going up against Olympic gold medalist Filip Adamski (a member of Middleton's crew) but noted it "could be a challenge.”
Before taking off, Middleton expressed that she was "worried about crashing." Adamski reportedly responded, “If we crash, we crash together.” (Not exactly the most comforting statement, but it's the thought that counts.)
Although Middleton had a stellar team, Prince William and his crew were ultimately victorious. He celebrated by pumping his fist in the air and, despite her competitive spirit, Middleton took the loss in stride. Both she and her husband were given medals, and Middleton was all smiles as the couple sipped beers on the river bank.
The Royal Family is en route back to England and personally, I'm really going to miss seeing multiple Kate Middleton outfits every day.
