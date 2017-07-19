But Lorenzo wanted to do something a bit more special after all. He asked Jenn to dress up as though they were going on a fancy date. They went out to dinner, where he proposed. At home, there were about 20 guests waiting for her. "So we walk in...and right when we got to the top of the stairs, she sees twinkle lights," he said. "And she says, 'What’s going on?'" He had been planning their surprise wedding for 10 days, keeping it a secret from most of the guests as well.