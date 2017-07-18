Millie Bobby Brown's New Twitter Is All About Positivity

Millie Bobby Brown is giving her fans a new way to escape the internet's toxic negativity with a brand-new Twitter account, @MillieStopsHate. Teen Vogue reports that the actor posted the announcement on her main Twitter, writing, "New account sharing love and positivity! Managed by me," in addition to a peace-fingers emoji.
The new account won't be a place for Brown's fans to get updates on her goings on. Instead, the description notes that it's set to be a space where she and the account's followers can share positivity and love as well as stop bullying.
"Hey guys share stories and love! I love you all," her first tweet at the new account reads. "I will tweet encouragement and advice for situations that need love and help."
Hey guys share stories and love! I love you all ?— Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017
I will tweet encouragement and advice for situations that need love and help. ?— Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017
In just two hours, the account already earned over 5,000 followers. And true to the mission, people are already sharing their stories and experiences with bullying.
For her part, Brown is doing her best to respond to the different messages and offer up advice. In one situation, Brown suggested that a gymnast who faces yelling at her practices respond with a calm, collected request: kind and educated words instead of raised voices.
Reply with: screaming is not the answer. I will do as you say if you tell me in an educated and kind way. Love u ❤️ stay strong ? https://t.co/bxLg5bWOur— Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017
In response to another message, Brown supported a fan by offering words of encouragement to cut through her loneliness.
Your a strong girl. Remember I'll always support you. ? https://t.co/cP7DfUwmse— Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017
Brown is just the latest celebrity to use their fame to combat bullying. Teen Vogue notes that Ed Sheeran quit Twitter because of the negativity that he encountered on the platform and Dove Cameron used the platform today to call out the media for pitting women against each other. Her account may not be an official anti-bullying account, but her messages seem to be in line with Brown's.
just drink your water, get your sleep, be a dope human being and forget about all the rest— Dove Cameron (@DoveCameron) July 15, 2017
It looks like Hollywood's up-and-comers are doing their best to shift the narrative and shine a light on positivity.
