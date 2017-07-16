If you're a Game Of Thrones fan with a crafty side, you're bound to be inspired by this. A fan of the HBO series took to Reddit to show off their homemade Game Of Thrones phone charger that looks exactly like a mini-Iron Throne. Because like Cersei Lannister, your phone deserves the best seat in the house.
The Redditor, who goes by the name Natural Nerdiy, created their own Game Of Phones with just a few items — eight to be exact — that won't cost you an arm or a hand, in the case of Jamie Lannister, who really can't spare to lose another. All you need to do is take a quick trip to your local party store.
Yes, you don't have to collect the swords of your enemies to make this Iron Throne, all you need are plastic cocktail swords and a little silver paint. Pretty clever, right? We think even Tyrion would be impressed.
Natural Nerdiy created a YouTube tutorial to help any fan with a little extra time on their hands create their own iron docking station. She wrote on Reddit that it took her a few days to fashion this charger, which means you could get it all done before the next episode of Game Of Thrones airs. What better place to keep your phone in between tweets of your best Game Of Thrones season 7 theories than by having it sit in a personally crafted throne.
Of course, this isn't the first time the Iron Throne has gotten a DIY version. Earlier this year, Ikea celebrated Game Of Thrones with a very literal throne that wasn't made of iron, but porcelain.
