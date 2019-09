If you’re unfamiliar with Mykki, there are many labels people try to put on him – queer rap, drag act, the HIV positive cross-dresser – but none would be quite right; he eludes categorisation. He’s toured with Bjork and his debut album Mykki has had over one million Spotify plays, yet he is less known than most conveyor-belt-produced artists. You’d probably recognise his haunting, dreamy pop track "Loner", or his 2014 Princess Nokia collab "Wish You Would" but his musical evolution is constantly escaping genres (he identifies more with Yoko Ono and Kathleen Hanna than any rapper). But what you should know: he’s provocative. He’s fearless, championing the unrepresented – his captivating recital of Zoe Leonard’s 1992 poem "I Want A Dyke For President" for Dazed was the highlight of the election campaign. He unapologetically speaks out about everything from living with HIV and Black Lives Matter, to gender pronouns; although this shouldn’t be seen as left-field, in a time when JME is chastised for simply encouraging his young fans to get out and vote, Mykki is a punk in the truest sense.