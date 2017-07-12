What does Billie hope people get out of this look into Mykki’s world? “I want people to be aware of their privilege. Don’t stand by and allow laws that do put very certain and specific groups of people at risk, just because they don’t apply to you. You should be fighting on behalf of those people because it's a slippery slope to a dystopian future.” In a hyper-conservative area of the USA, Mykki’s presence is a safe space for the overlooked and underrepresented. In 2017, when government laws and policies are set to violate the human rights of marginalised groups, socially conscious and progress-making artists are vital in speaking out for their audiences. While that may be a rare thing right now, we can be thankful for Mykki Blanco: “I’m black, I’m gay, I’m HIV positive – you don’t see that combination in the media or in society. I speak out because it’s really important that people know their worth.”