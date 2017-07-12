Growing up, my mum (who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of all things beauty) always had a host of fragrances sweeping the house, from the Miller Harris L'Air de Rien perfume atop her bedroom dresser and Diptyque's Mimosa candle burning in the living room, to The White Company's Lime and Bay Home Spray behind the loo in the bathroom. Scent evokes memory, can quickly transport us somewhere else entirely and, whenever I encounter these smells, I'm immediately home.
While the house I grew up in smells fantastic, the many house shares I've lived in over the past seven years have mainly smelled of bin juice, clothes that have been left in the washing machine for too long, and booze. Ah, overpriced rent for overcrowded spaces, how I love thee. In an attempt to be a bit more grown-up (I've just turned 25 and have realised some habits aren't cute anymore), I've been looking for home fragrances. Scents that, when you have people over for drinks, will elicit comments like, "It smells so lovely in here!" Scents that turn your bathroom from damp, humid hellhole, to all-round pleasant pitstop.
Perhaps you're looking to turn the 'grown-up' up a notch in your rented place, or maybe you're just looking for your next perfume fix. Either way, here are the best home fragrances we've found to turn your digs into a place you'll actually be proud to show off.