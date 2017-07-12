While the house I grew up in smells fantastic, the many house shares I've lived in over the past seven years have mainly smelled of bin juice, clothes that have been left in the washing machine for too long, and booze. Ah, overpriced rent for overcrowded spaces, how I love thee. In an attempt to be a bit more grown-up (I've just turned 25 and have realised some habits aren't cute anymore), I've been looking for home fragrances. Scents that, when you have people over for drinks, will elicit comments like, "It smells so lovely in here!" Scents that turn your bathroom from damp, humid hellhole, to all-round pleasant pitstop.