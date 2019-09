Coppola also responded to the reaction generated by this bit from her Variety cover story with Dunst: "When Coppola suggested that Dunst lose some weight for her role in Beguiled, the actress pushed back. But she said her director was very understanding." Coppola told Stylist, "That comment was totally taken out of context. I don’t remember how it was said but I remember we talked about the role and I maybe said, 'Oh, it’s the Civil War so they all have to look like they don’t have a lot,' or something." She added, "But I didn’t tell her to lose weight. I’ve known Kirsten a long time – since she was 16. She’s like a sister to me and I trust her so much." It wouldn't be the first time something a star said during an interview was lost in translation (ha).