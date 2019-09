Now, for the big question: Did I sun my vagina ? (And did it decrease my likelihood of getting a yeast infection?) Yes and no, not really. Woodley once told Into the Gloss , “Another thing I like to do is give my vagina a little vitamin D. [Laughs] I was reading an article written by an herbalist I studied about yeast infections and other genital issues. She said there’s nothing better than vitamin D. If you’re feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine. [Laughs]”