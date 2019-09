I don't know about you, but my morning was completely eclipsed by Rob Kardashian. Specifically, the reality star's decision to post nude photos of ex Blac Chyna on Instagram without her consent. This is tiring for so many reasons. First off, this is the umpteenth public fight the couple has gotten into. It's also another instance of revenge porn , which women are all too often the victims of. But perhaps what's really getting under my skin is the thought of Kim Kardashian, or rather, the fact that the brother of someone who was the victim of nonconsensual distribution of sexually explicit content would turn around and do the same thing to another woman.