Rob Kardashian has officially become an enemy of women everywhere, after going on a sickening slut-shaming rant against former fiancée Blac Chyna on the morning of July 5.
It began when Rob shared an Instagram video of Chyna — mother to his daughter Dream Kardashian and star of their former reality show Rob & Chyna — kissing another man. He wrote in the caption, "Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person." He added, "U need help."
The man in the video is allegedly Daryl Stanley, who goes by the name Ferrari (and has the Instagram handle @Ferraritru3 to match).
The youngest of the original Kardashian generation seems to be implying that his ex, and the mother of his daughter, is socialising with the wrong kinds of people. Which really doesn't compare to what Kardashian decided to do next: post nude photos of Chyna to Instagram without her consent. Kardashian continued his attempts to shame Chyna and Ferrari by posting screen shots of their private text conversations.
Peppered among the rants are various explicit photos of Chyna. (All have since been deleted, but they continue to reappear on the reality star's Insta feed. Several other Instagram accounts have taken screen shots of the photos and reposted them.)
Then, because he hadn't stooped quite low enough, Kardashian took to the Notes app, where he accused Chyna of using drugs. "U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X," he writes.
And more notes.
STILL THERE'S MORE.
Kardashian wasn't finished. The 30-year-old then shared yet another video of Chyna, this time a pre-surgery shot. Kardashian claims that Chyna got $100,000 worth of plastic surgery after giving birth to Dream Kardashian.
Chyna responded to her ex on Snapchat, alleging that Kardashian abused her, and that she's kept mum about it because he's part of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty.
The one bright spot on the horizon? Most of Rob and Chyna's fans' hearts seem to be in the right place. The vast majority of commenters are expressing their concern for the children (Dream and Chyna's son King Cairo).
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
