Over the past few years, there's been a noticeable shift in attitudes towards astrology and witches. No longer the preserve of fringe groups, horoscopes, birth charts and Mercury in retrograde have become the stuff of memes and Twitter threads. Witches are celebrated as the ultimate rebel women, new feminist covens are fighting the patriarchy, and witchcraft as self-care is becoming more and more popular.
Now our nightstand is about to get a whole lot more celestial, too. From star-shaped earrings to moonstone rings and sun necklaces, we've rounded up the best cosmic jewellery out there.