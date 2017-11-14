Of course, a criticism about the idea of witchcraft as self-care is that it can come off as commodifying, culturally appropriative, and just plain reductive. This can’t be denied, especially considering that thousands of people are labelling their outfits as “witchy” on Instagram while people who see witchcraft as their religion are left feeling disrespected. Hopefully, with more and more witch-focused perspectives being disseminated into the masses, people who are attracted to the witch aesthetic (but who fail to really understand that it is more than a trend) will become more informed. At the end of the day, there’s no denying that the incorporation of witchy practices is helping people find peace and comfort. Which, in a way, is a step in the right direction — because people are happier, and the witch (along with all that she symbolises) is not seen as a wart on the face of society.