Liam Payne Was Twinning With Harry Potter When He Met The Queen

Singer Liam Payne has come a long way since his One Direction days and last week, he moved on up and met the Queen of England, as reported by Buzzfeed . Yup, the one and only head monarch of England. For an occasion that special, Payne paid tribute to one of Great Britain’s best and the internet can’t get enough of it. He entered Buckingham Palace in a crisp black and blue suit and — wait for it — a perfectly round pair of eyeglasses. Almost immediately after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, social media instantly put the two together and went wild with the Payne-Potter connections. People are even voting on which house he belongs in at Hogwarts and photoshopping him into a Gryffindor uniform.