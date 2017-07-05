The Best Street Style At Couture Fashion Week

Couture week is undoubtedly the most glamorous in the fashion calendar, where we can expect to see the most exquisite ensembles both on the catwalk and in the front row. This season, for the autumn-winter 2017 collections, Dior celebrated its 70th anniversary while Karl Lagerfeld received a special honour at the Chanel show for his contribution to fashion and the city of Paris.
Though we're completely spellbound by the opulent gowns, intricate embroidery and expert techniques demonstrated by the petites mains working in the couture ateliers, our favourite style stars attending the shows are doing a good job of distracting us from the designs. Click ahead to see all the best-dressed...