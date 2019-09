Chanel's Spectacular Couture Show Took Place Under A Recreation Of The Eiffel Tower

Set against the backdrop of Paris' most iconic landmark – albeit a near-life-size replica – the first model emerged wearing a structured bouclé grey coat with matching grey boater hat. ( Following Dior's couture show yesterday, which featured a whole host of grey , it's evident that slate-coloured, structured silhouettes and matching hats are a big trend for couture.) There were the signature tweed twinsets we expect from Chanel in black, navy and grey, paired with patent ankle boots with perspex heels and oversized pearl earrings. These transitioned into more colourful creations embellished with plumes of feathers, floral rosettes and crystal detailing as the elegant jackets and skirts morphed into pleated frocks, sumptuous evening gowns and, of course, the bridal dress as the magnificent finale.