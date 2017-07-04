How Your Favourite Celebs Are Spending Fourth Of July Weekend

With the long weekend underway, barbecue prep is happening, flags are being hung, and hearts are beating true for the red, white, and blue from coast to coast — and beyond. Celebrities are soaking up the weekend, too, heading to far-off locales; sitting pretty by the pool, beach, and even hot springs; and they're posting it all to Instagram.
While images from domestic goddesses like Reese Witherspoon may cause an undue amount of holiday stress (or inspiration, depending on how you look at it), postcard-ready snaps from Alessandra Ambrosio, Jeremy Renner, and Mandy Moore are more likely to instil some wanderlust. Plus, there is a slew of locales to satisfy fans of all types of IG scrollers.
Beaches are plentiful, of course, with Gwen Stefani, Ayesha Curry, and Chrissy Metz heading to the sunniest spots to fete the Fourth. But there are canyons, winding forest trails, and family-friendly posts that'll inspire vacations and getaways from coast to coast, too. Grown-ups may not get an official summer vacay, but proud celeb parents are taking their little ones along for some major celebrations. Fireworks may be on the schedule, but the lead-up to the big show can be just as fun, especially if it involves boating, cliff-diving, and finding lost trails with friends and family.
Check out how our favourite celebs spent this (sometimes) sun-soaked holiday, which includes a passport's worth of far-flung snapshots and a lot of home-grown celebrations, too. Hey, just because someone's not actually in America doesn't mean they can't wave a flag and have a good time. It's time to celebrate the good ol' U.S. of A with some of the biggest names around.