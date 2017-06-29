It’s extremely awkward when you’re trying to get over an ex but it seems like they’re all anyone wants to talk to you about these days. It’s even worse when you have to do it on a public platform with the world watching, like Mariah Carey. The pop star broke up with her billionaire fiancé, James Packer, last October. She appeared to quickly move on with one of her dancers, Bryan Tanaka, and even fired some shots at Packer on her single “I Don’t.” But it looks like she might be the one that dodged a bullet now that Packer is in hot water.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the businessman is wanted by Israeli police for questioning regarding potential corruption and illegal gift-giving to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now, Carey is being dragged into the mess.
She made headlines this week when she traveled to Israel to promote Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics and a reporter asked her about Packer’s whereabouts and involvement in the scandal. Many outlets harped on Carey’s candid response, “I don’t know where the motherfucker is.” As a woman who is known for her potty mouth, I can say that I don’t think Carey was displaying outward hostility to Packer — at least no more than would be expected towards an ex. What I found to be eyebrow-raising was the fact that she was being questioned about his mess at all.
One of the many sidebar conversations during the 2016 election was about women being held accountable for the thoughts and actions of the men in their lives. Hillary Clinton shouldn’t have to absorb the mistakes her husband made when he was in office. Melania Trump is not the villain, despite her husband’s positioning. Ivanka Trump is allowed to disagree with her dad on certain issues.
So when MiMi says that she doesn't know what’s going on with Packer’s potentially shady dealings, I believe her. Women are not the designated secret-keepers for their men, nor are they responsible for being looped in on every single decision those men make. And if we’re being honest, I doubt she'd tell what she knew. Mariah doesn't strike me as a snitch.
