Gal Gadot & Vin Diesel Had The Cutest Playdate With Their Kids

Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel have made their careers taking home massive paychecks for kicking ass on the big screen — together in the Fast & Furious franchise, and on their own in Wonder Woman (Gadot), and the Chronicles of Riddick and xXx series (Diesel). But offscreen, both actors relish their roles as parents. This weekend, the co-stars spent some quality time with each other and their little ones.
Diesel, who last year became the first person to reach 100 million likes on Facebook, took to the platform to share an adorable photo of the poolside playdate. In the picture, Diesel's 9-year-old daughter Hania Riley is bundled up in a towel and looks fast asleep on her dad's lap. Next to him, Gadot is bottle-feeding her baby Maya, who she gave birth to in March. "When we aren't playing superheroes... All love," Diesel captioned the post. It's such a cute picture that Mark Zuckerberg himself liked it!
So, this feels like a good time to talk about the stars' names. Their given names, I mean. Israeli Gal Gadot, 32, who also has a 5-year-old girl with husband Yaron Versano, was formerly Gal Greenstein. Diesel took more liberties with his moniker change: the 49-year-old was actually born Mark Sinclair. Who'd have guessed? Diesel genuinely seems to love his chosen name, though. The voice of Groot (RIP) is keeping it alive in the family. His son, born in 2010, is named Vincent Sinclair. (He also has a daughter Pauline, born in 2015, with partner of 10 years Paloma Jiménez.)
